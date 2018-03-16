Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Signing with Raiders
Whitehead intends to sign a contract with Oakland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Whitehead is coming off of a strong 2017 season in which he lead the Lions in tackles with 110, including a sack. He was one of the best linebackers in the NFL and the Raiders will be hoping he keeps up the run of strong play. It's unclear what the exact terms of his contract are at this time.
-
