Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Stacks up 14 stops
Whitehead tallied 14 tackles (eight solo) in Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.
White extended his team lead in tackles, as he now has 71 stops through nine games, putting him comfortably on track for his fourth consecutive season north of 100 tackles. The veteran linebacker will enjoy an extended rest and look to pick up where he left off in a Week 11 home tilt against the Bengals.
