Whitehead notched five tackles (all solo) in the Raiders' season-ending loss to the Broncos. He finishes the 2019 season with a team-high 108 tackles (79 solo) and one pass defensed.

Whitehead racked up more than 100 tackles for a fourth straight year, handily securing the Raiders' team lead in tackles over safety Erik Harris (74 tackles). Whitehead did not create any turnovers nor sack an opposing quarterback in 16 games, however. Whitehead will turn 30 in April as the veteran linebacker is due to make a base salary of $5.95M in the final year of his current contract with the Raiders in 2020.