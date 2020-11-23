The Raiders claimed McKinley (groin) off waivers from the 49ers on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Falcons waived McKinley on Nov. 9. The 2017 first-round pick made pitstops in Cincinnati and San Francisco, failing physicals with both teams, before landing in Las Vegas. Now, coach Jon Gruden will see what's left in the tank for the 25-year-old defensive end who has produced 15.5 sacks over 49 career games.
