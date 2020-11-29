McKinley (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by Las Vegas at the start of the week, and he'll move to injured reserve after clearing the COVID-19 protocols for joining a new team. McKinley was first claimed off waivers by the Bengals and 49ers but was waived with a failed physical by both teams before being claimed by the Raiders. He'll need to spend at least the next three games on injured reserve, so the earliest he could make his team debut is Dec. 17.