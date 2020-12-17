Coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that McKinley is not expected to be activated from injured reserve for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

McKinley was designated for a return from IR on Tuesday, but the team feels he's not healthy enough to return to game action. The UCLA product has missed the last three games, and coming off a short week it was more likely that McKinley would return for Week 16 against the Dolphins. With Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) also ruled out of Thursday's game, the pass rush will be handled by Maxx Crosby, Kendal Vickers, Arden Key and Carl Nassib.