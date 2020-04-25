Raiders' Tanner Muse: Scooped by Las Vegas

The Raiders selected Muse in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 100th overall.

Las Vegas went back to the Clemson well to nab Muse late in the third round. Muse is a twitchy player who runs a 4.41 40-yard dash at 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds, but some scouts question his fluidity as an athlete. Still, Muse is a four-year contributor in Brent Venables' stout Clemson defense and he has a high football I.Q. He may have to make his bones as a special teamer initially before contributing in the Raiders' base defense.