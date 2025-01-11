Marshall played 14 offensive snaps but was not targeted in the Raiders' Week 18 loss to the Chargers, closing out his 2024 campaign with three catches for 41 yards on six targets across seven games.

Marshall was a late-October addition to the Raiders' practice squad before ultimately being activated for seven contests in the silver and black, providing depth at wide receiver following Davante Adams' departure to the Jets and DJ Turner's (knee) placement on injured reserve. Marshall is still only 24 years old, so the former second-round pick will look to compete for a roster spot again in 2025, though it might not be in Las Vegas due to the upcoming arrival of a new head coach and general manager.