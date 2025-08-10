Edmunds and the Raiders agreed on a contract Sunday.

Edmunds will head to Las Vegas after spending the entirety of the offseason as a free agent to this point. The safety appeared in six contests with the Jaguars and the Steelers in 2024, recording seven total tackles (five solo), while playing 67 defensive snaps and 82 snaps with the special-teams unit. Edmunds figures to compete with Chris Smith and Hudson Clark for a backup role at free safety behind Isaiah Pola-Mao in 2025 with Las Vegas.