The Raiders selected Munford in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 238th overall.

Munford was a stalwart on the Ohio State offensive line for the last four seasons but a shaky combine sent his stock sliding. The 6-foot-5, 328-pounder made 34 starts at left tackle but kick inside to guard as a senior while Nicholas Petit-Frere took over the blindside. Munford has the size and reach to play tackle but the lack of athleticism could either force him inside to guard or keep him as a reserve tackle.