Riddick took three carries for six yards and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

Riddick's return from the COVID-19 list was met with additional opportunities out of the backfield as Josh Jacobs (ankle) missed Sunday's contest, but the Raiders struggled on the ground to the tune of 25 carries for just 72 yards. Jacobs' Week 14 availability doesn't look promising, so Riddick figures to remain active as a change-of-pace option behind Devontae Booker and Jalen Richard.