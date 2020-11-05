The Raiders signed Riddick from the team practice squad Thursday.
Riddick was elevated from Las Vegas' practice squad ahead of a Week 4 matchup against Buffalo, ultimately registering 13 rushing yards on two carries over his seven offensive snaps during the contest. The Notre Dame product had at least 10 appearances in each of his six seasons for the Lions between 2013 and 2018, though he so far has been seldom utilized in his debut campaign with the Raiders. Given that Josh Jacobs (knee/Illness) sat out Thursday's practice, the Raiders have resultingly elevated a veteran presence in Riddick, in case RB reinforcements are required Sunday against the Chargers.