Riddick, who caught four passes (on five targets) for 40 yards in Week 17, wraps up his 2020 campaign with six carries for 14 yards to go along with five catches for 43 yards on six targets in four games.

Riddick spent time on the Raiders' practice squad, the reserve/COVID-19 list and as a healthy scratch throughout the 2020 season, ultimately logging just 48 total offensive snaps. Riddick, who's slated to turn 30 years old in May, becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.