site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-theo-riddick-off-injury-report | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Theo Riddick: Off injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 11, 2020
at
7:03 pm ET 1 min read
Riddick (illness) was absent from Wednesday's injury report.
Riddick was forced to miss last week's game against the Chargers with the ailment, but has appeared to return to full strength. Now healthy, Riddick will slot back to his depth running back role for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
More News
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/03/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play our free props game & compete to win $5,000 guaranteed!
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read