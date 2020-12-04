Riddick has a chance for snaps and touches Sunday against the Jets with Josh Jacobs (ankle) sidelined, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Riddick has only made one appearance this season and recently had a spell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, the Raiders are without their lead running back, giving the rest of the group added opportunity. Devontae Booker is expected to lead the backfield, while Jalen Richard is the best bet to take on pass-catching work, but if active Riddick will be around for potential reps.