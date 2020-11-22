site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Theo Riddick: Shifts to COVID list
Riddick (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
The move means Riddick either tested positive for the virus or was in close contact with an infected individual. The 29-year-old will be unavailable until he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols.
