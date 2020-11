Riddick (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Riddick was added to the injury report Saturday, and he won't be able to shake off the sickness in time for Sunday's game. Josh Jacobs (knee/illness) is also questionable, although he appears to be trending in the right direction. Jalen Richard and Devontae Booker are the only healthy members of the Raiders' backfield.