Raiders' Theo Riddick: Won't play against Broncos
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Riddick (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Riddick didn't play last week due to an illness, but he's simply a healthy scratch this time around. Jalen Richard and Devontae Booker will continue to rotate in behind Josh Jacobs.
