The Raiders acquired Booker from the Eagles in exchange for CB Jakorian Bennett on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Texans selected Booked in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft, but he was cut after just one season and spent 2023 on the Eagles' practice squad before appearing in all 17 regular-season games with Philly last season. Booker will compete for a rotational role along the interior of Las Vegas' defensive line.