Raiders' TJ Carrie: Five tackles in win
Carrie recorded five tackles (all solo) and fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
Carrie has been a staple of the Raiders secondary all season, averaging over 63 defensive snaps per contest through nine games this season. He'll now get a much-deserved week off before taking on the Patriots high-flying offense in Week 11.
More News
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.