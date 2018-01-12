Raiders' TJ Carrie: Logs 84 tackles in 2017
Carrie racked up 84 tackles (70 solo), nine passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 16 games during the 2017 regular season.
Carrie played a career-high 1,024 defensive snaps in 2017 as he served as a reliable starter at cornerback for the Raiders. He failed to force a turnover in 16 contests, but his 84 tackles were 32 more than his previous best in a single season. The 27-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent in 2018, but incoming head coach Jon Gruden could make an effort to re-sign the cornerback after a decent 2017 campaign compared to the rest of the team's uninspiring secondary.
