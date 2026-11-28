Hemingway (stinger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hemingway missed the final two practices of Week 12 prep due to what was classified as a stinger, and the second-year defensive tackle will end up missing his second consecutive game. He'll join Adam Butler (concussion) and Tim Keenan (knee) on the sidelines Sunday, and that leaves Thomas Booker and Folorunso Fatukasi as the only healthy defensive lineman on the Raiders' active roster heading into the weekend. With the Raiders on a bye for Week 13, Hemingway's next opportunity to play is Week 14 against the Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 13.