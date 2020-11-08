Mullen was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a hamstring injury.
Mullen popped up on the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury and was limited for the final two practices of the week. The second-year cornerback out of Clemson started Sunday anyway, but it appears he aggravated the issue. Lamarcus Joyner likely will be an every-down player if Mullen can't return.
