Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Mullen (head/neck) has a chance to play Week 17 against the Broncos, Jerry McDonald of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Mullen was stretchered off the field during Sunday's loss to the Chargers with the head/neck injury, so the fact he's not ruled out is a good sign the injury isn't overly serious. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but it still wouldn't be surprising to see the team remain cautious and hold him out of the season finale.