Mullen doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's Week 17 game against Denver, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Mullen was stretchered off the field in Week 16's win over the Chargers, and as evidenced by this news, has cleared the league's mandated concussion protocol. Now that the 2019 second-round pick is officially ready to play, he's expected to handle his usual starting cornerback role for Week 17.

