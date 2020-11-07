Mullen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Mullen was added to the injury report on Thursday and logged consecutive limited workloads at practice to close out the week. The team will presumably wait to see how he is feeling during pregame warmups before making a final decision on his status.
