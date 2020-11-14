Mullen (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Mullen re-injured his hamstring in last week's win over the Chargers, but he practiced without limitations Friday and has been cleared to play yet again. The Clemson product likely will be tasked with covering either Tim Patrick or Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) on Sunday.
