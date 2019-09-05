Mullen (wrist) is not listed on Thursday's injury report.

Mullen appears fully healthy and on track for Monday's tilt against the Broncos. The rookie second-round pick could play an immediate role in Oakland's secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week