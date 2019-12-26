Play

Mullen (concussion/neck) did not practice Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mullen was limited in Wednesday's practice, so Thursday's lack of participation represents a step in the wrong direction. If he's unable to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in time for Sunday's regular-season finale in Denver, Nevin Lawson will likely play an expanded role on defense.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends