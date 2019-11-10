Play

Mullen recorded five tackles and a pass defensed in the team's Week 10 victory over the Chargers.

Mullen continued to step up in the aftermath of the Gareon Conley trade, as he remained on the field for all but two of the team's defensive snaps. Mullen has made his presence felt with the increased opportunity, racking up 16 tackles and two passes defensed across the team's last three contests.

