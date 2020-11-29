Mullen exited Sunday's game against the Falcons with an abdominal injury.
Mullen had one tackle and a pass defensed during the first half before exiting with the injury. Fellow cornerback Damon Arnette also left to be evaluated for a concussion, so Las Vegas is having its depth tested in the secondary.
More News
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Returns from injury•
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Good to go Week 10•
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Aggravates hamstring injury•
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Gets questionable designation•
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Starts final 10 games•
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Clears concussion protocol•