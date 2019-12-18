Mullen racked up seven tackles (six solo) and three passes defensed in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Mullen's team-high three passes defensed were also a season high for the rookie, who served as the No. 1 cornerback for the Raiders in Week 15 while Daryl Worley was sidelined by a neck injury. Mullen should stay busy against the Chargers again in Week 16, regardless of Worley's availability.