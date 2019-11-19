Play

Mullen recorded five solo tackles, an interception and two pass breakups in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Since taking over a starting role in Week 8, Mullen has not failed to log fewer than four tackles. The rookie also has four pass breakups in that four-game span, but the interception was the first of his young career.

