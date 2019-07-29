Mullen was held out of Monday's practice due to a wrist injury, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The severity of the Mullen's injury remains unclear. The rookie second-round pick should battle with Gareon Conley, Daryl Worley (shoulder) and Lamarcus Joyner for reps at corner, assuming the wrist issue doesn't sideline him for long.

