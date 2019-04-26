The Raiders selected Mullen in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 40th overall.

Mullen (6-foot-2, 199 pounds) brings boundary corner size and was a leading contributor on a dominant Clemson pass defense over the last three years, but there isn't anything in his prospect profile that indicates much upside. It seems to be a running theme of the Raiders' 2019 draft selections. Mullen ran an encouraging 4.46-second 40-yard dash, at least, and he could be a three-down player right away for an Oakland corner rotation that has Gareon Conley, slot corner Nick Nelson, and not much else otherwise.

