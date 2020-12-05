Mullen was added to the injury report with an illness ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Mullen was a full participant at practice earlier in the week, but he appears to have come under the weather Friday. As a result, he will presumably have to pass a COVID-19 test to go along with getting his health back up to par before kickoff Sunday in order to play. If he is ultimately unable to go, look for Amik Robertson and Damon Arnette to see increased roles in the defensive backfield.