Mullen (illness) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Mullen fell under the weather during Friday's practice but he presumably passed a COVID-19 test and was cleared to play. With the Clemson product officially healthy, expect him to handle his usual starting role at cornerback opposite Nevin Lawson in Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Questionable with illness•
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Returns from injury•
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Leaves with injury•
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Good to go Week 10•
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Aggravates hamstring injury•
-
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Gets questionable designation•