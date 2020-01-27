Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Starts final 10 games
Mullen posted 50 tackles, 10 pass breakups and an interception over 16 games in 2019.
The rookie second-round pick out of Clemson played in a reserve role until the Raiders traded Gareon Conley to Houston. Following Conley's departure, Mullen started the final 10 games, and he was impressive in coverage, allowing 6.6 yards per target and two touchdowns. The 22-year-old is in line to be the team's No. 1 corner in 2020 even if the team retains Daryl Worley.
