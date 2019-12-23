Mullen had to be stretchered off the field due to a head/neck injury suffered in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mullen was able to raise his right hand as he was leaving the field. While the nature and full extent of Mullen's injury are not yet known, it's safe to say his season is almost certainly over. Coach Jon Gruden relayed after the game that Mullen's head and neck area were being examined at the hospital but didn't divulge any specifics beyond that.