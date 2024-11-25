Tucker caught seven of eight targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos.

The 2023 third-round pick posted his best numbers since Week 3, and Tucker nearly capped his performance with a touchdown -- he appeared to get into the end zone on his final catch of the day on Las Vegas' final drive, but he was ruled down short of the goal line. Tucker has caught multiple passes in 10 of 11 games this season, but he's hauled in more than three only three times.