Tucker had two receptions on as many targets for 13 yards while taking two carries for nine yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Bears.

Tucker crashed back to reality after posting a career game with three touchdowns against the Commanders in Week 3. The versatile wideout remained involved with four touches, but Geno Smith's struggles may have contributed to Tucker's inability to break off a big gain Sunday. With expectations back in check, Tucker should resume his role as a fantasy dart throw when the Raiders visit the Colts next Sunday.