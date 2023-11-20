Tucker caught two passes for 36 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Tucker finished Sunday's contest behind only Davante Adams in targets from quarterback Aidan O'Connell, with the rookie wideout earning seven looks on just 24 offensive snaps. The career-high seven targets translated to just two receptions, however, one of which came on the Raiders' final drive of the game. Tucker has flashed big-play ability, but he's difficult to trust against a stingy Chiefs secondary in Las Vegas' Week 12 matchup.