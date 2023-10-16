Tucker caught both of his targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Patriots. He also rushed once for four yards.

Tucker not only logged a season-high 22 offensive snaps, but the speedy rookie also got behind the Patriots' secondary on a 48-yard reception to flip the field on a third-down conversion in the second half. Although Tucker has earned just four total targets through the first five games of his NFL career, fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow was hardly involved Sunday with seven snaps of his own, so Tucker's expanded role behind Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers could stick for the Raiders' road trip to Chicago in Week 7.