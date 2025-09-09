Tucker caught two of three targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Patriots. He also returned one punt for 13 yards.

Tucker was one of four Raiders to average more than 20.0 yards per reception during quarterback Geno Smith's first game with Las Vegas on Sunday, and Tucker's 2025 debut was highlighted by a 26-yard touchdown catch on the opening possession. Entrenched as the WR2 behind Jakobi Meyers, Tucker ultimately played 57 of a possible 63 offensive snaps. Additional targets could be up for grabs if tight end Brock Bowers (knee) were to miss any time.