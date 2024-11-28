Tucker (hip) does not have an injury designation ahead of Friday's Week 13 game against Kansas City.

Tucker dealt with a hip issue throughout the week, but the injury won't prevent him from suiting up Friday. The second-year wideout has been a big part of Las Vegas' passing game this season, logging at least 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of the Raiders' past nine contests. Tucker and the team's No. 1 receiver, Jakobi Meyers, could be busy Friday, especially if Las Vegas falls behind against the 10-1 Chiefs.