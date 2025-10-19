Tucker is expected to be a focal point in the Las Vegas passing attack Sunday against the Chiefs with top wideout Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) and top tight end Brock Bowers (knee) inactive for the contest, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers had already missed the Raiders' previous two games, and while Michael Mayer will once again step in as the team's No. 1 tight end and benefit the most from a playing-time standpoint, Bowers' absence along with Meyers' will free up more targets for all of Las Vegas' pass catchers. Along with Mayer, Tucker looks to be one of the primary beneficiaries from the vacated target volume, and rookie receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton are also candidates to move into elevated roles. Through the Raiders' first six games, Tucker has produced a 24-356-4 receiving line on 33 targets while adding 29 yards on five carries. According to McFadden, quarterbacks have a 134.6 passer rating when targeting Tucker, good for the fifth-highest mark among all wideouts in the NFL.