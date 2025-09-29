Tucker had two receptions on as many targets for 13 yards while taking two carries for nine yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Bears.

Tucker crashed back to reality after posting a career game with three touchdowns against the Commanders in Week 3. The versatile wideout remained involved with four combined touches, but perhaps the increased defensive attention stemming from his standout performance led to his inability to break off a big gain Sunday. With expectations in check, Tucker should resume serving those in deeper formats when the Raiders visit the Colts next Sunday.