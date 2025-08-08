Tucker caught his only target for 15 yards in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie against the Seahawks.

Tucker was targeted by quarterback Geno Smith on the first play from scrimmage, but shortly thereafter, the pair was included among the starters that were pulled following the Raiders' opening drive. It was a promising sign for Tucker, who appears favored to earn the No. 2 role at wide receiver next to Jakobi Meyers, notably landing ahead of both rookies Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech in the current pecking order. Tucker paced this position group in offensive snaps for Las Vegas last season, though it resulted in a pedestrian 47-539-3 receiving line on 81 total targets.