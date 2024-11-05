Tucker caught two of six targets for five yards in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals.
Tucker is playing nearly every offensive snap for the Raiders since the Davante Adams trade, but the 23-year-old speedster has averaged just 3.9 yards per target over the past three weeks. A potential quarterback change from Gardner Minshew to Desmond Ridder doesn't lend Tucker any significant boost in projection following a Week 10 bye, while Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers continue to emerge as the team's top two receiving threats.
More News
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Two catches in loss to Kansas City•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Eight targets in Week 7 loss•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Zero catches in loss•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Just two catches in Sunday's loss•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Five catches, rushing TD in win•
-
Raiders' Tre Tucker: Expected to start in Week 4•