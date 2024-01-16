Tucker caught all five of his targets for a season-high 79 yards in the Raiders' Week 18 win over the Broncos, ultimately finishing the 2023 campaign with 19 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdowns on 34 targets in 16 games. He also rushed 10 times for 77 yards.

Tucker was a healthy scratch in the Raiders' season opener despite being selected with the 100th overall pick in last April's draft, but the rookie took his first NFL touch for 34 yards on a jet sweep against the Bills in Week 2, and he eventually recorded six receptions of 20-plus yards throughout the team's final 12 games. Tucker became the preferred No. 3 option at wide receiver behind Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers as the season wore on, beating out Hunter Renfrow for playing time down the stretch. Tucker's speed and big-play ability are evident heading into 2024, but more competent quarterback play also could arrive in Las Vegas this offseason.